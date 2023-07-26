Report: RVs keep one Indiana metro area wealthy, prosperous

(WISH) — The Elkhart-Goshen region ranks as having the 12th-highest gross domestic product per capita for a U.S. metropolitan statistical area, says a New Jersey-based finance website that tracks hedge funds and corporate insiders.

GDP per capita is the sum of all goods and services produced within an area’s borders divided by the total population. Insider Monkey says its rankings were based on data from the U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Insider Monkey said in a May report that the area in northeast Indiana area, known as the “R.V. Capitol of the World,” finds success in “a promising and stable manufacturing industry in recreational vehicles.”

Elkhart-Goshen has a GDP per capita of $93,136.

Ranking No. 1 in the report that Salt Lake City has the highest GDP, $93,815, the report says, which cites the Utah city’s technology, outdoor recreation, health care and finance businesses.

The nation’s GDP is $70,248.63.

Insider Monkey’s report said, “For a place known for its economic prowess and entrepreneurial spirit, it is no surprise that the United States boasts several cities that stand out as beacons of wealth and prosperity. From bustling metropolises to tech hubs, these urban centers have attracted individuals and corporations alike. Thus, these cities have become known as some of the wealthiest in the country and globally.”

The U.S. Census Bureau lists 14 metropolitan statistical areas in or including Indiana. Here they are by population size: