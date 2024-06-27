Resale ticket prices plunge as tours get axed in Indy, other cities

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Live concerts unplugged by high prices

Some major artists are cancelling summer concerts and, in some cases, entire tours as Americans are tapped out on high ticket prices.

Jennifer Lopez cancelled her tour and so did the Black Keys. Both artists were scheduled to perform concerts in Indianapolis.

SeatGeek said in an email that the average resale ticket price to attend a summer concert is down to $213 from $257 around this time last year.

Verizon plays ball with soccer fans

Soccer’s biggest event of the summer is here in North and South America. But ticket prices for Cope America have soared, and many fans can’t afford to go inside the stadium.

Total, a prepaid phone carrier by Verizon, has a text to sign campaign where fans can text messages to players and teams with a chance to have their messages on signs in the stadium. The service is free for fans.

Traffic congestion slowing work hours to a crawl

Traffic congestion cost the US more than $70 billion in 2023, a 15% increase from 2022.

INRIX, a location data and software company, reports U.S. drivers lost 42 hours–a full work week–to traffic last year.

Carbon tax on livestock could impact meat prices

The world’s first carbon tax on livestock will cost farmers $100 per cow.

The tax is being implemented in Denmark, which is a major dairy and pork exporter, but environmental experts say agriculture is the country’s biggest source of emissions.

Farmers warn this will drive up the cost of meat, milk and other foods.

Travelers opting for fancy flights

Travelers are utilizing private jets and premium tickets. Even budget conscious travelers are opting for luxury with semi-private jets and premium class options on commercial airlines.

According to a Forbes Advisor survey of 1,000 Americans in January of this year, 39% of people say their travel budget in 2024 will be higher than the previous year. Business Insider reports semi-private jets are often overbooked.