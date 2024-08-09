Indy restaurant appears on food delivery apps without consent

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A northeast Indianapolis restaurant says its menu is appearing without its consent on third-party food-delivery apps such as DoorDash, GrubHub, and Uber Eats.

Gina Rosenow, owner of A2Z Café, says the issue has existed since the rise of the delivery apps during the COVID-19 pandemic, but that only recently did it become notable. Often, disgruntled delivery workers for the app arrive to their restaurant expecting a meal to pick up, but that order never made it to the restaurant.

Their menu and prices also appear incorrectly on the app, according to Rosenow.

“We do not have an online service,” Rosenow said. “I have no idea where that goes to. I have no idea how they paid for it, if they paid for it, or if it says to pay here at the restaurant.”

Customers appear even more often than delivery workers do.

They often show up having ordered their meal on the app and expecting a short wait time. When Rosenow, or one of her employees, explains to the customer that someone fraudulently put their restaurant on the app, they often don’t have enough time for the restaurant to actually prepare their food.

“The most recent one had ordered for seven people,” Rosenow said. “They could not wait here for us to cook what their perceived five minute pick up was.”

The restaurant says there are several reasons for why they have chosen not to contract with the delivery apps. One of the main reasons for their decision is their desire to make sure every meal is up to their standard and does not arrive to a customer cold.

She said she has worked to get in touch with each of the app’s headquarters to resolve the issue, but oftentimes, is not able to speak to someone that can help.

“Anytime we’ve done this, we follow the procedure and sometimes it just loops us back around,” Rosenow said. “I just want a real person. Give me a real person, cease and desist, and that’s that.”

To order carry out at A2Z, customers should call the storefront and pick their order up.

