Restaurant suffers minor damage in fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Luciana’s Mexican Restaurant on the city’s northwest side has temporarily closed after a fire Monday afternoon.

The restaurant is in the Traders Point retail area off West 86th Street just east of I-465. The fire was reported just after 3:45 p.m. Monday.

Pike Township Fire Department says the restaurant suffered smoke damage but sustained only minor structural damage.

No one was hurt in the fire. The cause of the fire remained under investigation on Monday night.