Restaurants still face ‘difficult’ staff shortages as coronavirus limits are lifted

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The operators of The Greek Islands Restaurant and other eateries say their challenges aren’t over yet despite Marion County lifting all of its coronavirus restrictions on Thursday.

“It’s just been really tough because we’re all tired. We’re also closing on Monday just to give people a day of rest,” said Angela Stergiopoulos, the owner of Greek Islands.

Stergiopoulos says they’re troubled by staffing shortage. “It’s been a deplorable situation for us and for everybody, and now we’ve been fortunate. We have a great customer base. We’ve been here going on for 35. I mean we’re thankful for each person, but it’s been very difficult.”

She says they needed to change their menus because there aren’t enough workers and that they just can’t keep up. “Most of our customers have been really nice and have been very supportive. We’re not able to have the full menu and we’ve adjusted it and we’ll probably continue to adjust it as well.”

Just a few blocks away, the operators of Slippery Noodle Inn says they’re getting more and more job applications. However, they still can’t open on Sundays or Mondays.

Sara Etherington, office manager of Slippery Noodle Inn, said, “It was a little touchy for a while, our staffing situation. We had a lot of people pulling a lot of hours, but now I feel like we’re starting to see some more applications come through.”

She added, “Aug. 15, I believe, is our first preseason Colts game. If I had to staff that right now, I’d be definitely pulling from some former employees that still come to help out from time to time,.

Steve Geisler, the owner of Tavern on South, says generally they could be busier if they had more workers.

Some business owners say that they’re taking things day by day and that they’re grateful for the staff and customers who have supported them during these difficult times.