Richmond to see $44.8M expansion of beverage maker

Expansion totaling nearly $45 million to create 65 jobs in Wayne County

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A maker of dairy and non-dairy beverages will spend $44.8 million to modernize its facility, Richmond Beverage Solutions announced Thursday.

The plant, a subsidiary of Dairy Farmers of America, plans to create up to 65 jobs by the end of 2025, according to the Economic Development Corp. of Wayne County. Richmond Beverage Solutions will receive an Economic Development Income Tax (EDIT) grant in the amount of $215,000 from the Wayne County corporation.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. also plans to provide up to $475,000 in incentive-based tax credits.

The Wayne County development agency said in a news release, “The company produces a variety of extended shelf-life dairy and non-dairy beverages, ice cream, and shake mixes for retail and food service customers.”

The facility is at 1590 NW 11th St. That’s in an industrial area south of the I-70 exit for Williamsburg Pike and Tom Raper Way.

The plant began as Wayne Dairy in 1921. Smith Dairy purchased it in 1994. Dairy Farmers of America acquired the site in 2022.