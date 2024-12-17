What is ‘resting gift face’?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King, where she discusses the rise of credit card scams and the “resting gift face” phenomenon.

Credit card scams on the rise

Visa identified a 284% increase in fake and spoofed merchant websites over the past 4 months.

Fraudsters are deploying various tactics to pull off such scams, including using credit card skimming machines to deploy fake messages about fraudulent or unauthorized charges.

Visa says during the holiday season fraudsters try to capitalize on people who are looking for a great deal by creating fake websites where it looks like favorite brands are being sold for unbelievable prices.

TikTok CEO meets with Donald Trump

The TikTok CEO met with President-elect Trump in Florida Monday.

The CEO is trying to get Trump to do something to prevent it from being banned in the US in January.

Trump has supported selling TikTok to a US company during his first term but said yesterday he has a soft spot for it now due to young voters who supported him in November.

More young people moving to rural areas

In recent years, remote work and affordable housing drove young Americans to move to rural areas.

Places like Dawson County, Georgia, are seeing growth among young people seeking space and savings.

It reverses a decadeslong trend of movement into cities.

Gas in Indiana averaged $3 a gallon this year

The average gas price in Indiana this year, was $3.

Mississippi, Texas, and Oklahoma had lower prices due to their closeness to refineries.

Hawaii and California were the most expensive at $4.50 on average.

Resting gift face

The poll of 2,000 US Adults looked at the phenomenon of “resting gift face,” or RGF, which is the expression someone gives — intentionally or unintentionally — when receiving a gift that poses confusion or questions and misses the mark.

Conducted by Talker Research on behalf of scotch brand, the survey found that avoiding eye contact is the clearest sign of gift dissatisfaction.

But in most cases, people are likely to keep their responses cordial and polite. Respondents said they’d be most likely to respond to the misguided gift-giver with a “Thank you for thinking of me.”