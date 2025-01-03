Royal Caribbean cruise line headed for rough waters following lawsuit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King, where she discusses Royal Caribbean cruise line facing a major lawsuit and a car rental app being front and center of national attention.

Lilly looking to join weight loss drug legal battle

Back in October, the Food and Drug Administration said there is no longer a shortage of Lilly’s Mounjuro and Zepbound, so compounding pharmacies have until March 19 to stop selling their nonbranded medications.

Since then, the compounders filed a lawsuit and the FDA voluntarily reconsidered its decision.

Eli Lilly and Company has invested billions into its drugs and says it can’t rely on the FDA to fully defend it, so it’s jumping in the fray.

Car rental app front and center of national attention

The car rental app used in both the New Orleans terror attack and the Vegas Cybertruck fire is getting a lot of attention.

Bloomberg reports Turo’s safety team has cut their holiday vacation short to monitor and respond to the aftermath.

The app, which uses an algorithm to determine the price of vehicle rentals, has planned a public stock offering this year.

Royal Caribbean cruise line headed for rough waters

Rough waters for Royal Caribbean as a dozen passengers sued the company and a former crew member for filming them in their cabins while they were naked, including their children.

Court documents filed in the Southern District of Florida show it was on the cruise line’s Symphony of the Seas ship, with sail dates ranging from December 2023 to January 2024.

The crewmember – who was sentenced to 30 years in prison – uploaded images of the passengers to third parties and possibly posted them on the internet without their consent.

In a statement following his arrest, Royal Caribbean says it has “zero tolerance for the unacceptable behavior.”

Employer dismissals lack personal touch

Companies are turning to new ways to dismiss employees in the hybrid-work era.

The Wall Street Journal reports some employers no longer feel obligated to delivery bad news face to face.

Zoom calls, emails, and even text messages to dismiss employees are becoming more common.

US airlines being on time is flight of fancy

Delta and United were the only two US airlines that were in the top ten airlines for being on time.

The International Air Traffic Association says Delta had 83% of its flights on time for the 3rd best globally.

United was 81% on time for 10th best.

Air travel demand continued to surge in 2024, led by a bounce back in international trips.