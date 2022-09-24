Business

Salesforce co-CEO considers pulling resources out of Indiana

by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of central Indiana’s largest and most influential employers says it is considering pulling all employees out of Indiana due to the state’s abortion law.

Salesforce employs more than 2,300 people in Indianapolis.

The tech company said in May, they would relocate employees if they were worried about access to abortion.

On Friday, the chairman and co-CEO of Salesforce, Marc Benioff told CNN the company is debating pulling resources from state’s that don’t support equality and dignity, and that his role is to back his employees.

“We are dealing with a whole series of crazy presidents, crazy governors and crazy mayors all over the world in every country, every city and every state. The number one thing I can do is let my employees know I’m here for them,” Benioff said.

