Samsung issues phone security warning

(WISH) — Samsung is raising a red flag about the new Galaxy S10 and Note 10.

The company says someone else may be able to unlock your phone.

The smartphones can be fooled by residue left by fingers on a screen protector.

The company wants users to remove screen protectors until they can fix the problem.

The problem was found when a woman discovered her husband could unlock her phone with his thumb on the fingerprint reader.

Samsung thinks the screen protectors make the sensor malfunction.

They say a software update will fix the issue.