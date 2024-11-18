Savvy Sliders expands to Indiana, bringing fresh ingredients and delicious menu options

Michigan-based Savvy Sliders has expanded, opening a restaurant in Lebanon.

The store is their first in Indiana.

Savvy Sliders offers a wide variety of menu items, including bigger slider options made with certified Angus beef, English cod, famous chicken, and even a falafel vegetarian option, all made with high quality, fresh ingredients.

The menu also includes their famous hand breaded chicken fingers and hand spun custard shakes.

They came to the “Life.Style.Live!” studio to share some of the big menu items, including the Boom Sauce Chicken Slider.

Michigan based Savvy Sliders opened their first location in 2018 in Commerce Township, MI. Currently, Savvy Sliders has locations open or under development throughout Michigan, Ohio, Texas, Tennessee, Indiana, Florida, Louisiana, and more states to come.

Their rapid growth has made them the fastest growing slider brand in America.

Savvy Sliders uses only the freshest ingredients and a variety of featured options including its certified Angus beef that is never frozen, hand breaded chicken fingers and hand spun custard shakes.

Savvy Sliders is committed to a quick service restaurant (QSR) experience that is bigger, better, and bolder anchored by its duo combo box which includes two famous sliders (mix and match), seasoned fries along with a beverage or hand spun custard shake.

With its Savvy Sliders University, its primary objective is to provide unprecedented commitment, advancement, and ownership opportunities across the country to potential franchisees.

Savvy Sliders has been recognized as one of the top new emerging franchises in the country.