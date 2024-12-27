McCordsville brewery to close doors after New Year’s Eve

A view of a meal and a drink at Scarlet Lane Brewing Co. in McCordsville, Indiana, in March 2021. (Provided Photo via Facebook)

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A combination of factors has led to the closing of a McCordsville brewing company, with the final day on New Year’s Eve.

Scarlet Lane Brewing Co., located on Depot Street just northwest of West Broadway beyond the railroad tracks, opened in September 2014, according to information on the its Facebook page.

Scarlet Lane’s Beech Grove facility closed last week, and it’s listed as “temporarily closed” online.

Eilise Lane, the owner, operator and head brewer, said in in a social media post on Thursday, that interest has been expressed in the 4-acre site and its buildings and equipment in McCordsville. Lane said health changes, building needs, and the overall market led to the Scarlet Lane Brewing (SLB) team’s decision to sell.

Lane wrote, “We will get more sentimental in our posts as we get closer to our final service, but we want you to know that McCordsville means so much to me and the SLB team that I can’t put it all into words. Being a part of the town’s explosive growth over the last 10+ years has been extraordinary and makes my heart happy that we contributed to the town’s next chapter.”

The McCordsville building also contains Trax BBQ. The barbecue restaurant, which went on a break for the holidays earlier this week, plans to reopen Jan. 8.

The Hancock County town of McCordsville, which state records show has grown by 2,300 residents to more than 11,200 since the 2020 Census, is about a 25-minute drive northeast of downtown Indianapolis.