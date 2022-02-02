Business

SeaWorld makes bid for Cedar Point amusement park operator

In this July 2, 2014, file photo, Matt Ouimet, chief executive of Cedar Fair Entertainment Co., greets a guest at Cedar Point amusement park, in Sandusky, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Seewer, File)

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — One of the nation’s biggest amusement park chains says it’s mulling a takeover bid from SeaWorld Entertainment.

Ohio-based Cedar Fair Entertainment said Tuesday that it’s reviewing the unsolicited bid but did not release any details about the offer.

Cedar Fair’s 15 amusement and water parks are spread from coast to coast. They include Cedar Point in Ohio, Knott’s Berry Farm near Los Angeles, Canada’s Wonderland outside Toronto, and Carowinds near Charlotte, North Carolina.

SeaWorld operates a dozen SeaWorld, Busch Gardens and Sesame Place parks, primarily in the southern U.S.