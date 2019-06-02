Sephora to close US stores on June 5 for inclusion workshops

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 15: A Sephora store stands as visitors walk through 'The Shops' during the grand opening of phase one of the Hudson Yards development on the West Side of Midtown Manhattan, March 15, 2019 in New York City. Four towers, including residential, commercial, and retail space, and a large public art sculpture made up of 155 flights of stairs, called 'The Vessel,' will open to the public. The developer of the project, Related Companies, calls it the most expensive endeavor in the city since Rockefeller Center. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Sephora says it will close all its U.S. stores on the morning of June 5 to host "inclusion workshops" for its employees. The move comes just over a month after the cosmetics company caught the internet's eye, when singer SZA said she had security called on her while shopping at a California store.

Sephora posted notice of the closures on its Facebook page and elsewhere. It also included a link to its "We Belong to Something Beautiful" campaign, which says, "We will never stop building a community where diversity is expected, self-expression is honored, all are welcomed, and you are included."

On April 30, SZA tweeted that a Sephora employee called security to make sure she wasn't stealing. Sephora responded with an apologetic tweet, saying it takes such complaints seriously.