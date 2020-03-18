Simon closes all malls until March 29 due to COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Simon Property Group will close all malls and retail properties on Wednesday night.

The company said properties will close at 7 p.m. local time. They will remain closed until March 29.

“The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of

COVID-19 in our communities,” David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon, said in a statement.

Simon malls in our area include Castleton Square, Circle Centre Mall, The Fashion Mall, Greenwood Park Mall, Edinburgh Premium Outlets, Hamilton Town Center, College Mall, Tippecanoe Mall, as well as Mishawaka and Michigan City locations.