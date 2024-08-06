Simon Property feels confident in consumer spending

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King where she discusses Simon Property Group, the global stock market and more.

Simon Property group optimistic about consumer spending

Simon Property Group is optimistic about consumer spending and retail.

While the company missed earnings expectations, it did say for well over a year that lower-income consumers have been under pressure, mostly due to inflation, while higher-income consumers have not slowed down their spending.

In its U.S. malls and premium outlets, occupancy stood at 95.6% on June 30.

Global stock markets open higher, cooling panic

Investors are swooping in to get what they see as deals on stocks.

The Japanese Nikkei stock market which plummeted Monday, logged a record single day jump in points.

Ruling: Google violates antitrust law with internet search

Google controls far more of internet search, than any other company.

A federal judge ruled the company abuses its position.

The United States Department of Justice and several states had sued Google, accusing it of illegally cementing its dominance by paying other companies, like Apple and Samsung, billions of dollars a year to have Google automatically handle search queries on their smartphones and web browsers.

Google faces other lawsuits related to its search and technology.

Samsung introduces kid-friendly tablet

Samsung announces its first ever kid-friendly tablet.

Samsung said the Galaxy Tab A9+ kids edition makes for a great back-to-school essential, featuring parental controls with a built-in kids’ app, durable protection, and accessories to boost creativity.

The tablet is built for long-term use and is equipped with an ergonomic puffy cover, allowing kids to easily hold and protect their devices from most drops or spills.