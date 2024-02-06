Simon Property Group exceeds Wall Street expectations

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations.

The Indianapolis-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $1.38 billion, or $3.69 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $3.34 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $747.5 million, or $2.29 per share.

The shopping mall real estate investment trust, based in Indianapolis, posted revenue of $1.53 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.46 billion.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $4.69 billion. Revenue was reported as $5.66 billion.

Simon Property expects full-year funds from operations to be $11.85 to $12.10 per share.

