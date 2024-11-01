Simon Property Group’s Q3 results fall short of expectations

The Simon Property Group Real estate company logo is displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) on Friday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results missed Wall Street expectations.

The Indianapolis-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $1.07 billion, or $2.84 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $3 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $475.2 million, or $1.46 per share.

The shopping mall real estate investment trust, based in Indianapolis, posted revenue of $1.48 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.46 billion.

Simon Property expects full-year funds from operations to be $12.80 to $12.90 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPG.