Business

Small Business Saturday celebrated around Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Several areas around Indianapolis are celebrating Small Business Saturday.

The Merchants Association said 30 businesses on Massachusetts Avenue will participate. It kicked off 9 a.m. with the first 10 customers getting swag bags filled with different prizes.

Kelli McLaughlin, the owner of Clothes For a Cause, says shopping local helps pay it forward. The retail store is a for-profit organization, but all profits are donated to Hoosiers in need.

“We donate 100% of our profits at the end of every month to a different charitable organization,” McLaughlin said. “We look for places that are assisting fellow Hoosiers.”

November’s profits will benefit Gleaners Food Bank and the Wellbeing Coalition of Westfield.

Co-owner of Chatham Home, Hope Harsin, said, “We think Small Business Saturday is a great way to give back to local stores. Mass Ave is full of local stores and a great place to do your Christmas shopping.”

Faith Felder, the other owner of Chatham Home, agreed.

“It keeps money in the community, and that’s important,” Felder said.

This is the 21st year for Small Business Saturday on Mass Ave.

Other areas participating in Small Business Saturday include Broad Ripple, Carmel, Fountain Square, Fishers and Beech Grove.