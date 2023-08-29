Solar-panel maker to create US HQ, manufacturing facility in downtown Indianapolis

Singapore-based Bila Solar announced Aug. 29, 2023, it will create a U.S. headquarters and manufacturing facility along Morris Street east of the White River in downtown Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Singapore-based maker of solar-cell panels used to generate electricity announced Tuesday it will create a U.S. headquarters and manufacturing facility in downtown Indianapolis.

Bila Solar plans to spend $35 million to renovate an existing 150,000-square-foot facility at 1249 S. White River Parkway East Drive. That’s along West Morris Street just east of the White River and a few blocks south of Lucas Oil Stadium.

Plans calls for the facility to create 240 jobs and open in summer 2024.

Statements

“We are thrilled to begin the Bila Solar journey in Indianapolis. We’re bringing to the U.S. market ultralight modules that go where traditional solar panels can’t go. In Indianapolis, we found a central urban location, a diverse workforce and an entrepreneurial spirit – ideal for our out-of-the-box approach to making clean energy attainable for all.” “We’re grateful and proud to join the growing number of clean energy companies ramping up to transform the American economy – creating thousands of new jobs with technologies and solutions that will contribute to a more sustainable future for all.” “Solar energy should be accessible and abundant for everyone. We look forward to driving innovation in Indiana to pursue that mission.” Mick McDaniel, vice president and U.S. general manager of Bila Solar