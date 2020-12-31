Some area bars without limits on closing times plan for big New Year’s Eve

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — One of the biggest nights of the year for bars and restaurants could be even bigger for some as Marion County is left out in the cold due to coronavirus restrictions.

Although Marion County is mandating all bars shut by midnight Thursday, there are no similar restrictions across the county lines.

“I absolutely believe we’ll see a lot more business because people will leave Marion County and they will still want to celebrate,” said Mike Nyland, owner of Legends Pub & Grill in Avon.

Nyland opened Legends 16 years ago. He said New Year’s Eve is usually worth celebrating. “In a normal year, it’s one of our best nights of the year.”

Still, since he reopened during the pandemic, he’s done just fine. It’s a fact he attributes to being located in Hendricks County, not Marion County.

“It’s forced people to come out and see us,” Nyland said. “So we’re doing pretty well.”

But, he’s not celebrating. Building his own business from the ground up, he feels for other bar owners like him.

He says it’s a shame Marion County officials didn’t loosen things up for New Year’s Eve.

While Marion County is continuing with its nightly midnight closure restriction, Fishers is closing even earlier on Dec. 31 at 10 p.m.

“Everyone needs a win this year,” Nyland said. “That could have been the one win that they would have enjoyed for this year and tried to move into next year with a win. It’s a shame.”

So, Thursday night, he plans to staff like a Friday with 13 employees, all hands on deck.

While masks are required to come in the door, as per state code, they aren’t required when eating, drinking and smoking. Enforcing social distance means he plans to fit from 150-180 in a space that normally would have a capacity of 262.

For New Year’s, he’s staying open until 3 a.m. Friday, bringing in a DJ, and allowing dancing.

“Adults are people over the age of 21, so we cater to adults, and adults can make proper decisions,” Nyland said.

Nyland said business has been good so far this week so he’s hopeful that Thursday night brings more of the same, thanks in part to Marion County’s rules.

But, especially this year, there are no guarantees that one of the best nights of the year traditionally will go according to plan.

“Having a good New Year’s is always key,” Nyland said. “We’re hoping it’s the same this year, but it could go either way.”

Hendricks and Johnson counties are among the ones with no special restrictions for New Year’s Eve. In the words of one health official, they’re more worried about mask-wearing and social distancing than they are about hours of operation.

