Specialty materials manufacturer to close Indianapolis plant, cutting 159 jobs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A specialty ingredient and materials manufacturer announced on Aug. 2 it will be closing the doors to its Indianapolis plant.

Aurorium, whose headquarters is based in Indianapolis, will be closing its plant on South Tibbs Avenue, cutting approximately 159 jobs.

Aurorium produces specialty ingredients and performance-enhancing materials for home and health care products, coatings, adhesives, energy, electronics, food, beverages, and more.

The layoffs are expected to be permanent, a release to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development says.

The company did not share in the release information on why the plant is closing.

The plant will begin its closing on Oct. 3.