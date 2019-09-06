Sports betting facility opens in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With sports betting now legal across the state, Caesars Entertainment on Thursday showed off its new Sports Book location at the Winner’s Circle Pub downtown.

Sports Book features modern sports-betting technology.

Sports betting became legal in Indiana on Sunday.

Indiana lawmakers said allowing sports betting was partially to better regulate something that had been happening under the table.

Officials with Caesars said they’re excited to expand gaming offerings in the state.

Dan Nita of Caesars Entertainment said, “Our state here in Indiana has seen an evolution of gaming over the past 26 years, starting off with some riverboats based on the water in various parts of the state and, as you can see, the evolution going to what we now have today across the state is truly remarkable.”