Business

Spring consignment sale to return to Hendricks County fairgrounds

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A popular spring consignment sale of clothing and other goods is returning to Hendricks County for a ninth year.

The Here We Grow Again consignment sale will run from Wednesday-Saturday at the Hendricks County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1900 E. Main St.

The effort allows people to buy and sell thousands of items, and be team members to earn cash for purchases at the sale. Last year’s event touted more than 120,000 items.

The sale includes some limits on goods, and those restrictions are listed on their website.

Hours will be from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

Katie Awwad and Katie Roberts are organizers of the local sale.