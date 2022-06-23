Business

Starbucks adds new summer drinks to permanent menu

(CNN) — Sip up the taste of summer at Starbucks, which is adding two new drinks to the menu.

First is Pineapple Passionfruit, which is just like it sounds, with the flavors of each tasty fruit hand-shaken with real diced fruit chunks.

Then you’ve got the Paradise Drink Refresher, which is the Pineapple Passionfruit plus coconut milk.

Along with the delicious drinks, there’s also a new sandwich made with chicken, egg and maple butter on a toasted oat biscuit.

Also new is a Cookies-and-cream Cake Pop.

The best part? All these new menu items will stay put on Starbucks’ permanent menu.