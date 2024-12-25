41°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
41° Indianapolis

Mass Ave Starbucks workers walk off the job amidst union strike

Mass Ave Starbucks workers go on strike

by: Autumn Carter
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday morning, several baristas walked off their jobs at the Starbucks located in downtown Indianapolis.

If this is the onset of a strike, this Indy chain would be joining 5,000 baristas at more than 300 stores across the nation, in 32 states who have declared a strike against Starbucks.

The Starbucks union says that they are protesting unfair labor practices and stalled negotiations. The Starbucks Workers Union says there are nine unionized Starbucks locations in Indiana but have not confirmed that they have joined the strike.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Car crash in Shelby County...
Local News /
Indy Christmas Caroling Big Band...
Entertainment /
Multicultural Spotlight: Celebrating Las Posadas
Multicultural News /
Heartbreak as historic wedding venue...
I-Team 8 /
Health Spotlight: Banishing phantom pain
Health Spotlight /
New elementary school could open...
Education /
Pagano references Brownsburg football when...
Indianapolis Colts /
The Colts player Chuck Pagano...
Indianapolis Colts /