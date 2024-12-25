Mass Ave Starbucks workers walk off the job amidst union strike

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday morning, several baristas walked off their jobs at the Starbucks located in downtown Indianapolis.

If this is the onset of a strike, this Indy chain would be joining 5,000 baristas at more than 300 stores across the nation, in 32 states who have declared a strike against Starbucks.

The Starbucks union says that they are protesting unfair labor practices and stalled negotiations. The Starbucks Workers Union says there are nine unionized Starbucks locations in Indiana but have not confirmed that they have joined the strike.