Starbucks reverses open-door policy, tightens rules for store use

A detail view of the Starbucks logo is displayed on a coffee cup at a Starbucks coffee shop on June 17, 2022, in Houston. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – If you’re planning to chill or even just use the restroom at Starbucks, you’ll now need to buy something.

Starbucks announced Monday it’s rolling back its open-door policy introduced in 2018, and implementing a new code of conduct in all company-owned stores across North America.

The updated rules aim to create a better experience for paying customers by banning certain behaviors, including discrimination, harassment, outside alcohol consumption, smoking, vaping, drug use, and panhandling.

Starbucks spokesperson Jaci Anderson said in a statement, “We want everyone to feel welcome and comfortable in our stores. By setting clear expectations for behavior and use of our spaces, we can create a better environment for everyone.”

Violations of the new code could result in being asked to leave, and in some cases, law enforcement may be called. Employees will also receive training to help enforce these policies.

This marks a shift from Starbucks’ 2018 policy, which allowed anyone to use its spaces without making a purchase. That policy came after a widely publicized incident in Philadelphia where two Black men were arrested for sitting in a Starbucks without buying anything.

The incident sparked outrage. Then-Chairman Howard Schultz later emphasized inclusivity: “We don’t want to become a public bathroom, but we’re going to make the right decision a hundred percent of the time and give people the key.”

However, the open-door policy has brought its own set of challenges. Over the years, Starbucks has faced issues with disruptive behavior in its stores, ranging from drug use to safety concerns. In 2022, the company closed 16 locations nationwide, citing repeated safety problems.

The policy change aligns with efforts by Starbucks’ new chairman and CEO, Brian Niccol, to revitalize the chain. Niccol aims to bring back the welcoming, community-focused vibe that made Starbucks a staple coffee destination.

So, next time you visit Starbucks, don’t forget to grab a latte — or at least a cookie — before making yourself at home.