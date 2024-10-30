Starbucks says ‘ciao’ to olive oil drinks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King, who talks about cash refunds from airlines, U.S. job openings, and the end of olive oil drinks at ‘Oleato’ offerings at Starbucks.

Airlines to offer cash refunds on delays or cancellations

U.S. airlines are now required to refund you automatically for a canceled flight.

The Department of Transportation says the final federal rule requiring that airlines dole out refunds — not vouchers — went into effect this week.

The major change is being implemented only a month before the start of what is likely to be a huge holiday travel season.

US job openings at lowest level since 2021

U.S. job openings fell in September to the lowest since early 2021.

Available position now total 7 point 4 million, according a to a new report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Job openings have been on a downward trend for most of the past two years, and this report showed vacancies declined broadly across industries. The number of layoffs rose to the highest since January 2023.

Baby powder recall expanded

A recall involving Dynacare baby powder potentially tainted with asbestos has been expanded to include additional cases of the product shipped to 35 states and sold online on amazon.

Asbestos is a known cancer causing material.

People who purchased the recalled baby powder should stop using the product right away and return it for a refund.

McDonald’s brings back Quarter Pounders

McDonald’s has started re-introducing Quarter Pounders back to about 1,000 following the e-coli outbreak centered around slivered onions–

And the CEO tells investors the disaster is “behind us” and adds that the “situation appears to be contained.”

It’s too early to discuss the material impact on McDonald’s business but the company said it did see daily sales and traffic to its U.S. restaurants take a dip in the days immediately after the outbreak was announced.

Starbucks is eliminating its olive oil-infused drinks from the menu, less than a year after they made their nationwide debut.

The lineup of “Oleato” drinks will be eliminated from Starbucks menus in early November as part of the chain’s broader plans to simplify its menus.

The drinks were met with largely negative reviews from customers and the media.