Starbucks teases return of pumpkin spice latte

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King, where she discusses rising home prices, Americans choosing to pay out-of-pocket instead of buying car insurance, and more.

Fitch: Rising home prices will keep most of market overvalued

Fitch says rising prices will prolong America’s home-affordability crisis with 89% of the market still overvalued.

Though the recent uptick in property listings offers an early sign that the market is correcting, fitch noted that obstacles stand in the way of cheaper housing.

Those challenges are high mortgage rates and elevated home prices.

Many Americans pay out-of-pocket instead of buying car insurance

Auto insurance is meant to be a financial safeguard for drivers, but many are opting not to use it.

Lendingtree found that 39% of insured drivers who’ve been in an auto accident or incident have bypassed their insurance for repairs. Additionally, 24% have filed a claim and later regretted doing so.

When asked why, 59% said the damage was minimal, 44% said their deductible was higher than the cost and 42% didn’t want their insurance to increase.

Small business owners feel more confident about their skills

The American Express survey of more than 1,100 small business financial decision-makers found that 83% of owners said the past few years have required them to think more creatively than ever before.

87% said that each year they feel more confident in their skills as business owners.

Still, small business owners have concerns about inflation and hiring the right employees.

Study: Most Americans have bad day by early morning

By 8:36 a.m., the average american knows if it’s going to be a “bad day.” The survey of 2,000 americans revealed that not only do bad days start early in the morning — sometimes there’s no saving them.

A quarter of respondents said when something goes wrong in the morning, they can’t turn the day around.

The results from avocado green mattress conducted by talker research also found that the average person has four bad days per month — adding up to over a full month of bad days per year.

Starbucks teases return of pumpkin spice latte

Before you know it, the fall flannels will be out– and that means Starbucks’ pumpkin spice lattes!

The pumpkin spice latte– love it or hate it- is already creeping into social media feeds as Starbucks teases the unveiling of its 2024 fall menu.

Starbucks insiders are leaking the menu showing a new iced pecan crunch latte and raccoon cake pop rolling out in mid-September.

Sources tell USA Today that parts of the menu could roll out as soon as Thursday.