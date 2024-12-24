Indianapolis’ Teeny Statue of Liberty Museum to close its doors

41°
Indy's Teeny Statue of Liberty museum closing

by: Jett Zweigel
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Teeny Statue of Liberty Museum will close at the end of this year.

First, it’s having a going-out-of-business sale at the shop, 2907 E. 10th St., which is west of North Rural Street.

The Teeny museum has operated on the city’s east side for more than six years. It has over 450 pieces of memorabilia depicting Lady Liberty in the tiny storefront room.

According to the owner, every single piece is 40% off. He says the store needs to completely empty by Jan. 1.

