Strike looms for one of largest U.S. trucking companies

(CNN) — A federal judge has denied trucking giant Yellow’s attempt to block a unionized strike that the company warns could cause it to plunge into bankruptcy.

Yellow is one of the nation’s largest freight carriers and employs roughly 30,000 workers.

However, the Teamsters union warned earlier this week that it could strike after the company missed a pension and health care payment deadline for some of its 22,000 unionized workers.

The union says the strike could happen as soon as Monday.

Yellow had filed a request asking for a temporary restraining order to prevent the strike, saying it would force the company “into a Chapter 7 liquidation bankruptcy proceeding.”