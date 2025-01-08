Study: It’s easier to keep New Year’s resolutions with friends

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King, where she discusses Meta scrapping fact checking and a new study revealing its easier to keep New Year’s resolution if your friends do it with you.

Meta scraps fact checking

Meta is doing an about face, and will restructure its trust and safety teams which are responsible for enforcing policies around hate speech and misinformation.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg says Meta’s platforms, which include Facebook and Instagram, were built to be places where users can express themselves freely. He wants to “remove the concern that biased employees are overly censoring content.”

Zuckerberg says Facebook is also loosening its approach to political content, so users who want to see more of it in their feeds will be able to.

Tesla’s self driving feature under investigation

The NHTSA is investigating more than 2.5 million Teslas for its self driving feature.

NHTSA says there have been multiple reports of crashes caused by a feature, which allows users to remotely move the vehicle through the use of a phone app.

The agency says the feature fails to “detect posts or parked vehicles resulting in a crash.”

Note that this is not a recall, but still a preliminary evaluation of the feature.

AI jobs are among the fastest growing in US

Artificial intelligence engineer tops this year’s LinkedIn jobs on the rise list.

Number two was artificial intelligence consultant, with the third fastest growing being physical therapist.

The list also reflects the resurgence of travel and hospitality.

Study: It’s easier to keep New Year’s resolutions with friends

Maybe the key to keeping a New Year’s resolution is having a buddy.

More than two in five Americans will make their friends and family aware of their New Year’s resolution this year so they don’t fall off track.

Conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Dave’s Killer Bread, results found that in 2025, almost two-thirds of all respondents are more determined than ever to reach their goals.

