Study to consider power-generating nuclear reactor for Purdue

Logos of Purdue University and Duke Energy. (Image Provided/Duke Energy)
by: Gregg Montgomery
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Purdue University will work with Duke Energy to study the use of a nuclear reactor to power the campus, the utility announced Wednesday.

The West Lafayette campus is home to a nuclear engineering program.

Purdue and Duke plan to study power produced through a reactor smaller than traditional nuclear power plants. It’s designed to be manufactured in factories and assembled on site.

The reactor would be a major step toward a carbon-free energy future, Purdue and Duke Energy say.

It’s unclear how quickly Purdue and Duke Energy could install the small reactor.

