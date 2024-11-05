Stuffing named top Thanksgiving side dish of 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King, who discusses inflation, WiFi on school buses, and Thanksgiving dinner.

Gas prices fall ahead of Election Day

GasBuddy says prices are “staying lower than in previous years when covid and Russia’s war on Ukraine caused a surge that’s unlikely to repeat this year.

Looking locally, AAA says the current price in the Indianapolis area is around $3 a gallon. A month ago, it was $3.13.

Americans less anxious about national economy

U.S. consumer sentiment rebounded some in October, but inflation is still the top economic issue heading into the voting booth, according to a recent survey by Bankrate.

Wi-Fi could be coming to school buses

Efforts are underway to bring Wi-Fi to school buses. Supporters say the move would give kids some extra time to get connected and finish schoolwork.

However, because networks use cellular connections, students are exposed to the wider internet, with les segmentation and less security infrastructure compared with traditional, on-premises networks. This makes them more vulnerable to cyberattacks or unauthorized access.

US home sellers older than ever

The typical U.S. home seller is older than ever, realtors say.

Homeowners who are selling are now closer to retirement than those in decades past.

Meanwhile, it’s become harder to buy a home for the first time. The typical age of a first-time homebuyer in the U.S. has reached an all-time high: 38, due to high prices and high interest rates.

Nearly half of Americans would make turkey a side dish

Campbell’s has released their third-annual state of the sides report, looking at holiday side dishes and recipe trends for thanksgiving.

Nearly 40% of Americans admitted that they would be perfectly content with a plate full of just side dishes and no turkey at all, showing that sides are the actual star of the show.

Overall, stuffing was named the top side dish this year, moving up from second place in 2023.