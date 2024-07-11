Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream moves location in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A popular ice cream shop in Indianapolis is moving to a new spot.

Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream is moving its location from Castleton Square Mall to downtown Indianapolis, according to a news release by the company. The new store will be located at 47 South Illinois Street on the corner of Indianapolis and Maryland. A soft opening is set for Thursday from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m., with a grand opening celebration on Friday from 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The news release provided the following information regarding the company and the move:

“Owner Eric Washington first encountered Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream while watching Shark Tank in 2013, and thought since they didn’t get a deal, that they didn’t really exist. However, one year later, he learned that Sub Zero already had a store in his area for three years. He decided to take his family to see what the ice cream was all about, only to find the line was out the door with a 45-minute wait! After seeing the store’s popularity still going strong after 3 years, he knew he wanted to look into it. Eric returned with his family the next night, just in time to beat the crowds. The delicious ice cream experience was well worth the wait, and even included a delectable dairy-free option that accommodated Eric’s dietary needs.

That was when he decided to start inquiring about owning a Sub Zero in earnest and met John Einsfeld, now recently retired former owner of the Carmel store. Eric stated, ‘John was my right-hand man. He walked me straight through it, and a year later, I opened my first store in Castleton Square in 2017.’ Present day 2024, Eric is moving the Castleton Square store to Indianapolis, and the store will be celebrating its grand opening this weekend.

The community and visitors alike are invited and welcome to ‘come and get some of the best ice cream in the state, and see the future of ice cream.’ Sub Zero’s unique process features ice cream and other frozen treats, flash frozen on the spot, with customizable options for a wide variety of tastes and dietary needs and preferences. The liquid Nitrogen creates billowing clouds of fog for a spectacular show that entertains the viewer while their ice cream is being made. Come on in and experience Sub Zero Ice Cream today in a great new location!”