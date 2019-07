(CNN) – Subway is expanding some of its healthier menu options this summer.

Subway teamed up with Halo Top Creamery for milkshakes.

Halo Top ice cream is branded as being low-calorie. A pint of the ice cream is usually between 240 and 280 calories.

The milkshakes at Subway will come in three flavors: vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry. All will are 16 ounces and will be under 350 calories.

You can find them in restaurant locations from July 22-Sept. 4.