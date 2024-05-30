Super Bowl-winning QB among developers of Hamilton County pickleball facility

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Super Bowl-winning quarterback Drew Brees is part of an investment group planning to open a pickleball facility in Noblesville in the fall.

The Picklr franchise will open its second Indiana facility off Cumberland Road, just southeast of the intersection of State Road 37 and Greenfield Avenue.

The Hamilton County facility will have 19 indoor courts, multiple event spaces, three championship-sized courts, grandstands, and an upper-level viewing and lounge area, says a news release issued Thursday from the franchise.

The Picklr Noblesville is a joint venture between two limited liability corporations: Drew Brees’ BV Pickleball Clubs LLC, and the Pickle Indy LLC, owned by Indianapolis businessmen Ron Brock and David Gilreath. The release also says Brees is a Picklr brand ambassador and the co-owner of Major League Pickleball’s Los Angeles Mad Drops.

Brees, 45, was the MVP in the 2010 Super Bowl as a quarterback with the New Orleans Saints. He was the quarterback at Purdue University from 1997-2000 prior to his NFL career. He’s a native of Dallas.

Statements

“Our vision is to create a community where people of all ages and skill levels can come together to play this fast-growing sport. Whether you are picking up a paddle for the first time or you’re a seasoned player or pro, we will provide a warm, welcoming, premium quality environment to play and socialize. This club is going to be the premier pickleball club in the Midwest, and we look forward to building the area youth program as well as attracting both amateur and professional tournaments.” Drew Bress

“Noblesville is the second of at least six Picklr locations we will be opening in the Indianapolis area. With interest in pickleball exploding, we are excited to partner with Drew Brees and his local team on this Noblesville location and bring together more people who love pickleball for a top-notch indoor playing experience.” Ron Brock and Dave Gilreath