INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King, where she discusses younger Americans using more public transportation and how coffee and good night’s sleeps are “simple joys” in life.

Younger Americans using public transportation, driving less

Young Americans are increasingly choosing to rely on public transportation as the cost of car ownership has skyrocketed.

Amid the rise of ride-sharing apps and a struggling national economy, Gen Z is finding other ways to get around.

The percentage of 19-year-olds with a driver’s license dropped steadily from 87.3% in 1983 to 68.7% in 2022, according to most recent data from the Federal Highway Administration.

Cybersecurity experts warning of ‘evil twin’ attacks

What cybersecurity experts refer to as “evil twin” attacks are on the rise, targeting public wi-fi in airports or coffee shops.

An evil twin can be a tiny device and can be tucked behind a display in a coffee shop, which can pick up log-in pages and obtain people’s passwords.

VPNs and mobile hotspots are the best defense for internet access on the go.

Starliner astronauts return to earth after being stuck in space

Two Boeing Starliner astronauts are now within reach of the spacecraft that will eventually bring them home.

The SpaceX crew Dragon capsule, chosen by NASA to carry astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore back to Earth after their Starliner spacecraft was deemed too risky for crew, has arrived the space station.

Amazon looking to cover presidential election night

Amazon is said to be eyeing presidential-election coverage.

Prime Video is in talks with veteran news anchor Brian Williams to host an election night special on the platform, variety reports, citing anonymous sources.

The “late-stage” plans would see Williams lead a “non-partisan” discussion of the night’s events, and would mark prime video’s initial foray into news.

Survey: Americans say coffee, good night’s sleep are ‘simple joys’

Waking up after a good night’s sleep, catching up with an old friend and enjoying a cup of coffee are Americans’ top three “simple joys” in life.

That’s according to a survey conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Bunn ahead of National Coffee Day.

These answers were determined by a research group of 2,000 general population Americans.

The top three were followed by hearing their favorite song on the radio, the smell of freshly baked cookies and having someone say they were thinking about them.