Sweet success: Ice cream shop soars with unique flavors, youth mentorship

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One Indianapolis ice cream shop offers not only unique flavors but also helps young people learn entrepreneurship.

LiftOff Creamery, an aviation-themed ice cream shop near downtown Indianapolis, is a locally-owned establishment.

Since opening in 2020, it’s caught the attention of customers by offering 25-30 flavors and a variety of toppings that can be combined into 120 different options. What makes Liftoff Creamery stand out is its owner’s passion for both aviation and youth mentorship.

This Black-owned shop serves as a platform for teaching young people about entrepreneurship while offering a fun aviation-themed ice cream experience. It also partners with the NAYR Foundation Inc., a nonprofit founded by LiftOff Creamery owner, Ryan Lynch, to inspire kids to explore careers in aviation.

News 8 digital journalists stopped by the ice cream shop located at 111. E. 16th St. and indulged in the many flavors it had to offer.

During that time, News 8 spoke with Jihae K. Estar, senior operations manager at LiftOff Creamery, about the ice cream shop and what sets it apart from others in the community.

“There’s a lot of community outreach and a lot of hiring in youth around here,” Estar said. “It really feels good to work for a company that has such good values and does give back so much to the community.”

At Liftoff Creamery, it’s not just about ice cream; it’s about lifting dreams and encouraging ambition within the community. So, what are you waiting for? Go grab a scoop or two!

LiftOff Creamery Ice Cream (WISH PHOTO) “Cookie Monster” double scoop on a waffle cone and “Banna Pudding” single scoop on a waffle cone (WISH PHOTO) LiftOff Creamery Ice Cream (WISH PHOTO)