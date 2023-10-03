Search
Sweet success: Ice cream shop soars with unique flavors, youth mentorship

(WISH PHOTO/Divine Triplett)
by: Daja Stowe and Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One Indianapolis ice cream shop offers not only unique flavors but also helps young people learn entrepreneurship.

LiftOff Creamery, an aviation-themed ice cream shop near downtown Indianapolis, is a locally-owned establishment.

Since opening in 2020, it’s caught the attention of customers by offering 25-30 flavors and a variety of toppings that can be combined into 120 different options. What makes Liftoff Creamery stand out is its owner’s passion for both aviation and youth mentorship.

This Black-owned shop serves as a platform for teaching young people about entrepreneurship while offering a fun aviation-themed ice cream experience. It also partners with the NAYR Foundation Inc., a nonprofit founded by LiftOff Creamery owner, Ryan Lynch, to inspire kids to explore careers in aviation.

News 8 digital journalists stopped by the ice cream shop located at 111. E. 16th St. and indulged in the many flavors it had to offer.

During that time, News 8 spoke with Jihae K. Estar, senior operations manager at LiftOff Creamery, about the ice cream shop and what sets it apart from others in the community.

“There’s a lot of community outreach and a lot of hiring in youth around here,” Estar said. “It really feels good to work for a company that has such good values and does give back so much to the community.”

At Liftoff Creamery, it’s not just about ice cream; it’s about lifting dreams and encouraging ambition within the community. So, what are you waiting for? Go grab a scoop or two! 

LiftOff Creamery Ice Cream (WISH PHOTO)
“Cookie Monster” double scoop on a waffle cone and “Banna Pudding” single scoop on a waffle cone (WISH PHOTO)
LiftOff Creamery Ice Cream (WISH PHOTO)
Jihae K. Estar, senior operations manager at LiftOff Creamery (WISH PHOTO)
News 8’s Digital Journalists Daja Stowe (L) and Divine Triplett (R) (WISH PHOTO)

