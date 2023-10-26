Sweet treats from The Cheesecake Factory will soon be made in Indiana

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Some of those sweet desserts and baked goods from the Cheesecake Factory restaurants could soon be made in Indiana.

The Cheesecake Factory Inc. announced Wednesday that an Indiana bakery and distribution hub will be developed on 37 acres at the River Ridge Commerce Center in Charlestown. The business park sits off State Road 62 near Interstate 265, and just across the Ohio River from a suburb of Louisville, Kentucky.

Media reports say the company will spend $74 million on the bakery and create 200 jobs with higher-than-average wages. Construction could begin sometime next year, and the bakery could open sometime in 2025.

The Indiana bakery would join ones in Calabasas Hills, Calif., and in Rocky Mount, N.C.

Jerry Acy, executive director of River Ridge Development Authority, called the announcement “a major moment for the commerce center” and a boost to the rapidly growing Charlestown area.

David Overton, the chairman and chief executive officer of The Cheesecake Factory Inc., says 2023 is the 51st anniversary of his parents’ first bakery opening in California, and the 45th anniversary of the first restaurant in Beverly Hills, California.