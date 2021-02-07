Business

Sweet Valentine’s treats on ‘Daybreak’ from Marsha’s Specialty Desserts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Valentine’s Day is a week away and, if you’re looking for a sweet treat, Marsha’s Specialty Desserts and Tierney’s Catering in Avon can deliver.

Marsha Quarles and her crew joins News 8’s Brenna Donnelly on Sunday’s “Daybreak” with treats include the hot chocolate bomb drink.

Take a look at all the goodies from the show, or just visit their shop at 10834 E. U.S. 36 in Avon.

The winner of the two hot chocolate bombs and a mug, given away during the show, was Larry Hole of Indianapolis.

Watch the video to learn more.

