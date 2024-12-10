Taco Bell testing new café focused on drinks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King, where she discusses Taco Bell testing out a new café and Amazon offering $25 flights to Prime members.

AT&T plans to eliminate landline services over the next 5 years

AT&T plans to eliminate traditional landline phone service to nearly all of the US in its service area over the next five years.

The company said it will retire the old copper infrastructure used to support landlines by 2029 as it continues to expand its much faster fiber networks.

Expect higher prices approaching Christmas

Popular products will cost an average of 11% more during the last week before Christmas. This is according to new data from ecommerce accelerator pattern.

Not only are prices up in December compared to November, but fulfillment issues such as out-of-stock items and shipping delays may also jeopardize timely delivery, especially for popular items.

Pattern says tools and home improvement are expected to up 17% in price.

Beauty and personal care are projected to go up 16%.

Study: The average American will spend over $2,000 this season

The holidays aren’t cheap. The average American is expected to spend over $2,000 this season,

According to the results from Achieve and Talker Research, the most expensive holiday category is transportation as those planning to travel this year will spend $846 on average.

The next big spending item is holiday food and refreshments and the gifts.

Amazon offering $25 flights to prime members

Once again, Amazon is teaming up with StudentUniverse to offer a limited number of $25 flights to prime members enrolled in the young adult plan.

The deals are now live and are meant for college students.

According to a recent survey, 66% of Gen Z anticipated incurring debt during the holiday season, with one-third allocating their holiday spending to travel.

Taco Bell is testing a new café focused on drinks

Taco Bell is testing a new restaurant that isn’t focused on tacos.

The newly opened concept in San Diego is called the Live Más Café, featuring a beverage-centric menu that includes milkshakes, coffees, fruity iced drinks and a take on a dirty soda trend with its trademark Mountain Dew Baja Blast.