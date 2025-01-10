Taco Bell reupping its value menu game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King, where she discusses Taco Bell reupping its value menu game and the Supreme Court considering a TikTok ban.

Eight Indiana coal sites viable for nuclear power plants

A Purdue study found eight Indiana coal sites could be transitioned into nuclear energy plants.

In the state-funded report released by the Indiana Office of Energy Development in November, researchers lauded small modular reactors, or SMRs, as “24/7 dispatchable sources” of carbon-free electricity that have the capacity to meet the state’s growing energy needs.

Purdue researchers noted that Indiana’s energy demands are expected to increase by up to 3% from 2022 to 2030.

Medicaid now covers Zepbound

Medicare drug plans can now cover Lilly’s obesity drug Zepbound for sleep apnea, according to CNBC.

There’s a huge demand for the injection, and it opens the door for broader access to it, which is not currently covered by Medicare and many other insurance plans for weight loss.

However, if Zepbound is prescribed for weight loss, state Medicaid programs are not required to cover it.

Supreme Court considers TikTok ban

TikTok will get its day before the Supreme Court today.

The Chinese-owned social media site wants to delay a law that would see it removed from app stores on Jan. 19.

The US claims it poses a national security risk.

There’s no word when a decision will come down but the justices have agreed to rule quickly.

Coffee drinks face lower risk of heart disease

Morning coffee drinks have a lower risk of heart disease and death.

A study from Tulane University found people who drank coffee in the morning had a lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease and had a lower mortality risk than all-day coffee consumers – but the research could not prove whether coffee was the sole cause.

They also saw no reduction in risk for all-day coffee drinkers compared to non-coffee drinkers.

Taco Bell to debut new value menu

Taco bell is re-upping – and upping its value meal game.

Available starting on Jan. 16, Taco Bell will offer the choice of $5, $7 and $9 luxe cravings boxes. The meals will remain on the menu through early June.

The $5 box has a beefy 5-layer burrito, crunchy taco, cinnamon twists and medium fountain drink.

The $7 box has chicken chalupa supreme, beefy 5-layer burrito, crunchy taco, chips & nacho cheese sauce and medium fountain drink.

And the $9 box features a Doritos locos taco, crunchy taco, cinnamon twists and medium fountain drink, plus one other rotating menu item.