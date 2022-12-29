Business

Target recalls children’s blankets after 2 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A recall has been issued for Pillowfort Weighted Blankets sold at Target after two girls reportedly became trapped in one and died.

“A 4-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl reportedly became entrapped in the cover of the weighted blanket and died due to asphyxia at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina in April 2022,” the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on its website.

Target and the CPSC are recalling about 204,000 blankets sold in-store and at the Target website from Dec. 2018 through Sept. 2022.

The blankets include a removable cover that young children could unzip and enter. The CPSC says that “a young child can become entrapped by unzipping and entering the blanket, posing a risk of death by asphyxiation.”

Target says it’s recieved four reports of children being trapped inside of the blanket, including the two fatalities.

The company says that anyone with a recalled blanket should stop using it and contact Target to arrange a refund. Customers will recieve $40 of store credit for their return.

To make a return, request a prepaid return label by doing one of the following:

Call Target at 800-440-0680 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET

Visit Target’s website and click on “Recall Information”

Stop by any Target store in person

About the recalled products

The blankets weigh 6 pounds, measure 60 inches long by 40 inches wide and come in the following prints and colors:

Unicorn – White (097-02-0140)

Space Navy (097-02-0148)

Pink (097-02-0361)

Blue (097-02-0363)

Gray (097-02-0364)

Buffalo Plaid – Red (097-02-1603)

Blue Constellation (097-02-3904)

Unicorn – Pink (097-02-3905)

You can find the item numbers on the fabric tag attached to the removable covers of the blankets.