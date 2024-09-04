Target reinstates car seat trade-in program

A shopper wheels a cart through the parking lot after making a purchase at the Target store on Feb. 27, 2023, in Salem, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

MINNEAPOLIS (WISH) — Target will revive its popular car seat trade-in program on Sept. 15.

Customers can drop off old car seats through Sept. 28 at participating Target locations as part of the company’s initiative to reduce landfill waste.

The Car Seat Recycling Event is designed to support Target’s goal of achieving zero waste in landfills by 2030. Through the program, customers who trade in their old car seats will receive a 20% discount on a new car seat, stroller, or select baby gear.

Target will accept car seats, including bases and booster seats, regardless of their condition.

The materials from the collected car seats will be recycled into products such as pallets, plastic buckets, steel beams, and carpet padding.

To qualify for the deal, customers will drop off old car seats in designated boxes near Guest Services in Target stores.

Over 3 million car seats have been recycled so far, equating to more than 45 million pounds, according to the company.

The car seat recycling event is held twice each year, according to the company.

All stores, with the exception of certain small-format stores, are participating in the program, USA TODAY reported.