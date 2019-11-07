Target to unveil Black Friday deals this weekend

(WISH) — Target is kicking off its holiday sales this weekend.

The company announced what it called “holi-deals” in an ad released Wednesday. The retailer will hold its Black Friday preview sale Friday and Saturday.

Officials say the sale will offer four times more deals than it did last year.

The official Black Friday sale will be up for grabs online on Thanksgiving morning.

Target says its physical stores will open at 5 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day and stay open until 1 a.m. Friday before reopening at 7 a.m.

The company says its holiday deals will include savings on thousands of items.

CNN contributed to this report.