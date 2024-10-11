Tesla set to launch self-driving robotaxi

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King, where she discusses Social Security payments increasing in 2025 and Tesla announcing its self-driving “robotaxi.”

Hurricanes could impact economy, job market

Hurricanes Milton and Helene could have an impact on the entire nation’s economy.

Weekly jobless claims jumped last week, partly due to Helene and its destruction.

Milton’s numbers could raise the jobless rate in the October jobs report, which will be released just before the election.

Social Security payments set to increase

Social Security recipients will see a 2.5% increase to their Social Security and supplemental security income benefits in 2025.

That’s an increase of about $50 a month, starting in January.

The adjustment is the lowest since 2021, as inflation has steadied.

Gas heating prices expected to rise marginally

A glut of natural gas is shaping up to be good news for Americans this winter.

The Energy Information Administration says on average, the nearly 60 million American homes heated with natural gas should cost just a few more dollars to warm than last year, or $602.

Bills at homes heated electrically are forecast to be 2% higher for November through March, totaling $1,054 on average.

Propane heat is expected to be flat or slightly lower.

Tesla launching self-driving robotaxi

Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled a driverless robotaxi to be priced under $30,000.

It’s an almond-shaped cybercab with no steering wheel or pedals. Tesla plans to start producing the cybercab before 2027.

The electric-car maker also unveiled a second vehicle, a robovan, designed to shuttle up to 20 people at a time.

Study: People lose 36 days to scrolling

A new study revealed that 36 days of our year are lost to scrolling, streaming, and bingeing.

And it’s worse for younger people — Gen Z Americans feel like they lose closer to five days per month.

The comprehensive study on media consumption trends by Talker Research also showed that excessive content consumption can result in feelings of guilt, with the average respondent having three pangs of guilt per month.