The best Airbnb to rent this fall is now taking reservations in Irvington

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In fall 2022, Adam Hampton and his husband Carter purchased The Prescott, a historic home built in 1915 in the heart of Irvington, Indianapolis. The property, formerly owned by a beloved local hair salon owner named Peg, caught their attention with its character and prime location.

The couple saw the purchase as both an investment and a way to contribute to the neighborhood they love and where they operate a gift shop, Hampton & Co. After taking ownership, they embarked on an extensive renovation, upgrading electrical and plumbing, and preserving original features while adding modern, luxurious touches.

Shortly after acquiring the property, they partnered with a local resident, Jim Arnoldt, who had a vision of opening an Irish pub. Arnoldt launched The Snug, an intimate pub located in front of The Prescott, with the rental home situated just behind it. The Prescott, reimagined in 2024, offers two elegantly designed bedrooms, a spa-like bathroom, and a modern kitchen. The home is fully furnished with custom drapery, designer furniture, and artwork from local artists.

“We have chosen every design feature ourselves including the cabinets, carpet, wallpaper, beds, lighting fixtures, artwork and draperies,” Adam said.

Guests can enjoy outdoor living spaces including a front porch and a private fenced backyard, complete with a multi-level deck and seating for up to 11 people. The Prescott provides private parking for two vehicles, with additional street parking available. Visitors are encouraged to explore the historic Irvington neighborhood, known for hosting the country’s longest consecutively run Halloween festival.

“My mom took me to see “Scream,” the movie where we were certain that the blonde, Drew Barrymore would be the star, but it ended up being Sydney, the brunette who took charge and overcame and triumphed,” Adam said. “My mom and I left the movie so excited. It’s the only movie I will continue to watch over and over. If I have a battle to endure, I think of Sydney Prescott.”

The Snug operates six days a week, offering a cozy place for guests to grab a pint, with operating hours from Monday through Saturday. Guests have full access to The Prescott, with the exception of the basement.

(Provided Photo/DK Eckhardt Photography)

RELATED: