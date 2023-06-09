The Garage Food Hall celebrates Pride Month

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The celebration of Pride Month on Thursday extended to The Garage Food Hall in downtown Indianapolis.

This year’s theme was “Rainbow Rhapsody.” Guests got to unleash their inner divas with karaoke and lawn games. They also had the chance to share their stories by creating and designing a canvas that will be added to a mural that shows the Garage Pride.

Key Zee Sitshebo, a supervisor at The Garage Food Hall, said, “So, we are just here to celebrate love. That’s all we are trying to do here with the whole community, bringing in the community and just showing them love, because, I mean, who doesn’t love being loved. Right?”

The Garage Food Hall hopes to hold other celebrations throughout the year to give the community more opportunities to come together.