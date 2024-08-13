The US government wants to make it easier to cancel unwanted subscriptions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jeff Vaughn, who has the latest on consumer spending, a new federal program designed to help you unsubscribe from subscriptions, and what could replace pumpkin spice as the top flavor of fall.

Will new reports on the economy sway the Federal Reserve?

The Consumer Price Index, the Producer Price Index, and an upcoming retail sales report has investors wondering if the Federal Reserve will address interest rate cuts in the coming days.

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan says if the Fed doesn’t start cutting now, consumers will lose confidence in the economy, adding, “Once the American consumer starts going negative, it’s hard to get them back.” The Fed has signaled a possible rate cut in September.

Report: Americans running low on disposable cash

Middle- and lower-income earners are running low on spending cash, according to the Federal Reserve. The group also has the highest number of credit card delinquencies and are on track to have less money than before the pandemic. The Fed says the group’s assets are 13% lower than before COVID-19.

A new initiative from the federal government called “Time is Money” will roll out new restrictions for healthcare services, fitness memberships, and media subscriptions. The goal is to make it as easy to cancel as it is to sign up.

An FCC investigation found companies delay “unsubscribe” requests so they can hold onto people’s money.

Americans might be ready to move on from pumpkin spice

Soon, the familiar scent of pumpkin spice will fill the air as the seasons change, but a recent Talker Research poll shows people are getting tired of flavor and might be ready to move on to something else.

A Post/Honey Bunches of Oats survey shows 52% percent of millennials believe it’s time to step away from pumpkin spice. The top replacement flavors are cinnamon, salted caramel, and s’mores.